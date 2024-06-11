Charles Barkley Hilariously Dropped F-Bomb on Live TV During Stanley Cup Final
Charles Barkley has become a big hockey fan over the years so it wasn't much of a surprise to see him at Monday night's Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final in Florida. It was fun to see him hop on ESPN's studio show between the first and second periods, where Steve Levy quickly made a joke about Barkley's job status.
It was also fun to see Barkley on the Hockey Night in Canada broadcast, where he was interviewed on live TV and made the small mistake of dropping an F-bomb while talking about the play of Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky. Barkley quickly apologized.
The NBA legend remains to be must-see TV wherever he goes (warning: there's a bad word in this clip):
Too good.
The Panthers won the game, 4-1, to take a 2-0 series lead as it shifts to Edmonton for Games 3 and 4.