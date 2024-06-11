SI

Charles Barkley Hilariously Dropped F-Bomb on Live TV During Stanley Cup Final

Andy Nesbitt

Charles Barkley quickly caught himself after dropping an F-bomb on live TV.
Charles Barkley quickly caught himself after dropping an F-bomb on live TV.
Charles Barkley has become a big hockey fan over the years so it wasn't much of a surprise to see him at Monday night's Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final in Florida. It was fun to see him hop on ESPN's studio show between the first and second periods, where Steve Levy quickly made a joke about Barkley's job status.

It was also fun to see Barkley on the Hockey Night in Canada broadcast, where he was interviewed on live TV and made the small mistake of dropping an F-bomb while talking about the play of Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky. Barkley quickly apologized.

The NBA legend remains to be must-see TV wherever he goes (warning: there's a bad word in this clip):

Too good.

The Panthers won the game, 4-1, to take a 2-0 series lead as it shifts to Edmonton for Games 3 and 4.

Andy Nesbitt is the Assistant Managing Editor of Audience Engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking & Trending News Team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. He has been working in sports media for over 20 years, appearing on Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe, and NBC Sports. He’s a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

