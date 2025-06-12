Charles Barkley Goes Off on Two Key Pacers in Fiery Rant Heading Into Game 3
While fans have seen the last of Inside The NBA on TNT, they definitely have not seen the last of Charles Barkley and the rest of the gang, who are slated to broadcast on ESPN next season. In fact, fans who tune into NBA TV get to see Barkley doing pregame coverage for the Indiana Pacers-Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Finals—and he gave everybody a show on Wednesday.
Leading into Game 3, Barkley went off on two key Pacers players for allowing the Thunder to guard them with smaller defenders. He specifically zeroed in on center Myles Turner and power forward Pascal Siakam, blasting them for not bowling over the "munchkin" OKC is throwing at them.
"They put a little munchkin on (Siakam's) ass in the post and he's dribbling 10 times? That's ridiculous!" Barkley declared shortly ahead of tip. "Oh, my god, you've got to be kidding me. Come on man. Don't let that little dude guard you in the post... Secondly, Myles Turner has little skinny Chet Holmgren on him and he's dancing out there at the three-point line. Take your big ass into the post."
It's a classic bit from Barkley, who is fond of calling for big men to play like big men. He and Shaq tend to bounce off each other in that regard. Both want to see physical domination down low, instead of the fast-paced, shoot-first style many forwards and centers embrace in today's NBA.
It will be key for the Pacers to take advantage when the Thunder defend small, though. Size is one of the few advantages Indy has on paper. Barkley isn't far off the mark in what he believes Turner and Siakam must do if the Pacers want to take the series lead in Game 3.