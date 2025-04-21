Charles Barkley Has Some Simple Advice for Beleaguered Mavs GM Nico Harrison
Charles Barkley gave his take on Nico Harrison's situation, and he nailed it.
The Dallas Mavericks' general manager has spent weeks justifying his decision to trade Luke Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for a package headlined by Anthony Davis.
On Monday night, Barkley addressed Harrison by name and had some simple advice: stop talking.
Barkley looked right into the camera and said the following:
"Listen, man, I consider you a friend of mine, Nico Harrison. I consider you a friend of mine, I wish you nothing but the best. I thought you did a good job last year with the Mavs, and obviously, whatever happened this year didn't work out. Man, don't do no more press conferences. I don't even know what you're doing, I really don't. Like, I got sympathy and love for you, but I have zero idea what you're trying to do. This war is over, brother. You taking the L. I hope you keep your job, I hope that team get healthy, but man, don't do anymore interviews. Please don't."
That sums it up as well as anyone could.