Charles Barkley’s Harsh Halftime Comments About Knicks Didn’t Work Out Well for Him
The New York Knicks pulled off another great playoff comeback when they needed it the most Sunday night as they stormed back from a 20-point deficit to beat the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals to make the series 2-1 heading into Tuesday night's Game 4.
The Knicks were down by 13 at halftime and things were not looking good at all for Tom Thibodeau's team. Having lost the first two games of the series at home, a loss in Game 3 would have put them in a really deep hole.
Many people thought they were done at halftime, including Charles Barkley who had this to say about their chances of a comeback:
"Now, this game is pretty much over," Barkley said during the halftime show. "This is a wrap because the Knicks can't play fast and beat the Pacers. But they're down 13, so they gotta play fast. They're gonna get ran out of this damn building."
That didn't happen, however. Instead, the Knicks outscored the Pacers by 16 points in the fourth quarter to get the 106-100 win and give themselves new life in the series.
Fans had some fun with Barkley over his halftime comments.