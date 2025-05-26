SI

Charles Barkley’s Harsh Halftime Comments About Knicks Didn’t Work Out Well for Him

Andy Nesbitt

Charles Barkley thought the Knicks had no chance to rally and win Game 3.
Charles Barkley thought the Knicks had no chance to rally and win Game 3. / @TNT
In this story:

The New York Knicks pulled off another great playoff comeback when they needed it the most Sunday night as they stormed back from a 20-point deficit to beat the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals to make the series 2-1 heading into Tuesday night's Game 4.

The Knicks were down by 13 at halftime and things were not looking good at all for Tom Thibodeau's team. Having lost the first two games of the series at home, a loss in Game 3 would have put them in a really deep hole.

Many people thought they were done at halftime, including Charles Barkley who had this to say about their chances of a comeback:

"Now, this game is pretty much over," Barkley said during the halftime show. "This is a wrap because the Knicks can't play fast and beat the Pacers. But they're down 13, so they gotta play fast. They're gonna get ran out of this damn building."

That didn't happen, however. Instead, the Knicks outscored the Pacers by 16 points in the fourth quarter to get the 106-100 win and give themselves new life in the series.

Fans had some fun with Barkley over his halftime comments.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NBA