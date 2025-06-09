Chet Holmgren Names Unlikely Teammate the Thunder’s 'GOAT'
The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers to tie the NBA Finals at 1-1 on Sunday night. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points to lead the Thunder, but it was another member of the team that the press really wanted to talk about after the game.
Chet Holmgren had 15 points and six rebounds in the win. When he spoke afterward, he was asked about Alex Caruso's "energy levels for a 30 year old man." Holmgren made sure everyone knew where the team stood on Caruso before answering.
"Don't disrespect our GOAT like that, man," Holmgren said. "He's one of those guys who you know is going to bring it every single night. Whether he's 22 or 30 it doesn't matter. He's going to bring it and I feel like as a collective we really feed off of that and also his ability to kind of process things that are happening out there and relay it, communicate it to everybody else is really important for us. Hopefully that doesn't fade away as the years go on."
Jalen Williams, who finished with 19 points, five rebounds and five assists, was less respectful of the Thunder's GOAT. Asked what it was like going up against Caruso's defense in practice, Williams said, "I don't know. I be frying AC so I don't really know."
Caruso, given a chance to respond when he faced the press later in the evening, admitted that his intensity in practice "dropped a little bit" after he signed a real NBA contract.
Caruso is the oldest player on the Thunder's roster, but what kind of example is he really setting if he doesn't give his all in practice?