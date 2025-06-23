Chet Holmgren Sets Finals Game 7 Record With Massive Defensive Performance for Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder are NBA champions for the first time, and a lot of the credit goes to Chet Holmgren.
The Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers 103–91 in Game 7 Sunday night to take home a title. Their 23-year-old center set an NBA record with his defensive play in Game 7. Holmgren's five blocks are a record for a Game 7 of the NBA Finals. The previous record was four and belonged to Marvin Webster in 1978 and Kevin Garnett in 2010.
Holmgren finished Game 7 with 18 points, eight rebounds, a steal and those five blocks. It was a tremendous performance for a player finishing his second season.
The Thunder drafted Holmgren with the No. 2 pick in 2022 NBA draft, but he missed his entire rookie season due to a foot injury. He was an All-Rookie first-teamer in 2024 and has quickly become a key piece for the new NBA champions.