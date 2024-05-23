Chris Finch Blasts Timberwolves With Blunt Quote One Day After Game 1 Loss
Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch didn't like what he saw Wednesday night in his team's 108–105 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
He let the Timberwolves hear about it Thursday at a film session from Game 1.
"Yeah, it was a rough film session," Finch told reporters at practice in Minneapolis on Thursday. "I told the guys, ‘It’s been a long time since I’ve been this disappointed in your effort. Your performance, your attitude, your application and attention to detail just wasn’t there.’ The Western Conference finals started. Not sure if they got the memo. But they got it this afternoon.”
Minnesota led for most of Game 1 but fell behind in the fourth quarter as Mavericks stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving took over and combined for 63 points. The Timberwolves were outscored 62–38 in the paint and attempted a playoff- and season-high 49 three-pointers—uncharacteristic for a team that ranked 23rd in three-point attempts during the regular season (32.7 per game).
Minnesota star guard Anthony Edwards cited the team's low energy as a factor in the Game 1 loss.
"You guys could see it, we were just a step behind everybody," Edwards said Wednesday night. "Especially myself... Everything was on us today. I didn't get downhill as much. We just were a little tired, probably."
After that no-so friendly film session, Finch and the Timberwolves will have a have a chance to even the series in Game 2 on Friday at Target Center.