Chris Paul Delivered a Classy Message About Gregg Popovich
Gregg Popovich is currently out indefinitely with a health issue. The longtime San Antonio Spurs coach is away from the team for an extended period or the first time since he took over as head coach in December 1996.
Not having Pop on the San Antonio bench is strange for everyone, including Chris Paul, who signed with the team over the summer. Paul addressed the media on Monday and talked about his new coach's impact on himself and the team.
"I've only been with the team now for a few months, but I've paid attention to Pop my entire career, you know, and he, I think is one of the best, if not the best and putting everything into perspective," said Paul. "And he's so selfless and he makes sure we understand how privileged we are to play this game and to be in the NBA, but he'd be the first person to tell you not to worry about him and to go out and hoop. But of course all the guys with our team, staff, everyone definitely miss him because he's Pop. So there's a feeling when he's in the room that just comforts everybody."
Assistant coach Mitch Johnson is acting as head coach while Popovich is away. The team is 1-1 since Popovich stepped away and are 3-4 overall.