Chris Paul Explains Why He Joined Spurs Instead of Title Contender
As a 12-time All-Star, 11-time All-NBA player and a member of the league's 75th anniversary team, Chris Paul is only missing one thing from his Hall of Fame résumé—a championship ring.
But after the Golden State Warriors waived him in June, Chris Paul opted to sign with the San Antonio Spurs—who are coming off a 22-win season—instead of a team expected to contend for a championship.
Paul wants to play. And he likely wants to play more than he did last season.
"I love nothing more than the opportunity to play and contribute and hoop," Paul said Tuesday as he was officially introduced by the Spurs. "My family is everything. My wife is here, my kids are back in L.A., and that's where they will be during the season. And I love basketball so much that I could be close to home, but if I'm not playing, I'm not happy."
Paul was acquired by the Warriors last summer in perhaps the most surprising move of that offseason, considering he was a longtime nemesis of Golden State's dynasty. He joined Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green in pursuit of a championship, but the Warriors fell well short, finishing 10th in the Western Conference and missing the postseason altogether by losing in the play-in tournament.
Entering the 2023-24 campaign, Paul had started every NBA game he ever played in since being selected by the New Orleans Hornets in 2005. But he accepted a bench role with the Warriors and played a career-low 26.4 minutes per game. He averaged 9.2 points—also a career low—along with 6.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.
But now, Paul has the chance to start again in San Antonio. And he'll do so alongside 20-year-old phenom Victor Wembanyama, the reigning Rookie of the Year who appears to be the brightest young star in basketball.
“There’s probably no player in the league that everybody in the league talks about after the game like [Wembanyama]," Paul said. "Because everybody has to adjust stuff. Me and Harrison [Barnes] was on our flight yesterday, talking about how cool it's going to be at this point in our careers to get a chance to appreciate him day in and day out."