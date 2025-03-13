Chris Paul Opens Up About Alleged Cheating Incident in NBA All-Star Skills Challenge
One of the most amusing highlights of NBA All-Star Weekend this year involved San Antonio Spurs star Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama, who found a loophole during the Skills Challenge competition and ran with it.
Paul and Wembanyama, representing Team Spurs, were disqualified after they exploited the rules and didn't give their best effort at the shooting racks in a clever attempt to save time on the clock. Some called the sneaky move genius; others blatantly called it cheating.
Paul opened up about the moment nearly a month later, telling Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks that he actually got clearance for his faux shooting tactic before the competition.
"It was an idea, and it didn't work out," Paul said. "They did say that it was OK to do that."
Paul said that the league cleared it before he stepped onto the court, but didn't express any regrets. He also stated it was Wembanyama's idea to do it in the first place, after Wembanyama took ownership for the stunt following the Skills Challenge.
"It's always funny because in a moment like that, everyone's like, 'Ugh, such a Chris Paul move.'" Rooks said.
"One thousand percent," Paul said.
Paul's reputation in the league certainly precedes him.