Chris Paul’s First Alley-Oop to Victor Wembanyama Was a Work of Art
The San Antonio Spurs beat the Orlando Magic 107-97 in NBA preseason action on Wednesday. Victor Wembanyama was just 4-of-15 from the field, but stats and results aren't very important in exhibition games, so who cares?
What's really important is that Wemby had two really cool dunks and one of them was his first alley-oop from Chris Paul in an actual game.
As if Wemby on his own didn't have defenses worried. During his second year in the league he'll have Paul throwing the ball up to him. Just look at what happened to Mo Wagner on the very first attempt.
Remember Lob City? Paul doesn't even need to be that accurate now. It's pretty cool that the world got to see Paul play with prime Blake Griffin and now a decade later he gets a young Wemby.
But really, it's just the fact that we get Wemby. He stayed healthy as a rookie and played 71 games. And he's already doing ridiculous stuff like this where he looks like a teenager dunking on a Fisher Price hoop.
It's going to be a good year for highlights.