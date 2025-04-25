Clippers Have Bizarre Fan Mask Distraction Planned for Nuggets Free-Throws
The Los Angeles Clippers will welcome the Denver Nuggets for their first home game of their opening-round playoff series, and fans will be donning something intended to distract Nuggets taking free-throws when they're up against "The Wall," the steep section of seating reserved for the most raucous of Clips fans.
Fans on "The Wall" are getting horse masks at their seats to wear during Clippers free-throws. Here's a look at them:
The reason why has not been officially confirmed, but one can presume it's inspired by Nuggets star Nikola Jokic's love for horses. Famously, after the Nuggets won the NBA Finals in 2023, Jokic could not wait to get home to Sombor, Serbia to tend to his horses, even momentarily considering skipping the team's celebratory parade in Denver to get back for a horse race.
"The Wall" is a one-of-a-kind seating section that debuted when the Intuit Dome opened. It's a steep and visually intimidating part of the arena that does not permit opposing fans. A specific part of the wall close to the court is standing room only.
The series is locked at a game apiece going into Thursday night's contest. Perhaps the horse masks will be the needle-moving factor in the important breakeven game.