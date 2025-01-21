Clippers Fan Taunts LeBron James, Puts on Deeply Embarrassing Display of Basketball
The Los Angeles Clippers hosted the Los Angeles Lakers at the Intuit Dome on Sunday evening. The home team won 116-102 with four Clippers starters scoring 19 or more.
LeBron James led the Lakers with 25 points and 11 assists in the loss and also had to suffer the indignity of a fan taunting him during a dead ball.
When the Clippers called timeout with 3:34 remaining in the second quarter a fan was brought out onto the court for a shooting competition where he could win money. Asked by Clippers' in-game host Hannah Cormier how he was feeling, the fan took the microphone and took aim at LeBron.
"I feel good and I'm going to show LeBron how a 40-year old's supposed to do it!"
The man proceeded to miss six of seven layups in 20 seconds.
While the performance was pitiful, at least he made $100.