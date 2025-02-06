Clippers Land Bogdan Bogdanovic, Multiple Draft Picks in Trade With Hawks
The Los Angeles Clippers got in on the trade deadline action Thursday, agreeing to a deal with the Atlanta Hawks just before the 3p.m. ET deadline.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Clippers are acquiring Bogdan Bogdanovic and three second-round picks in exchange for Bones Hyland and Terance Mann.
Bogdanovic has struggled a bit in 2024-25, but perhaps a change of scenery will help get him back on track. A career 38% shooter from three-point range, Bogdanovic is shooting just 30.1% from deep this season coming off the bench in Atlanta. He's featured in 24 games and is averaging 10.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists. Just last season he averaged 16.9 points while making 3.0 threes per game.
Los Angeles sits in sixth in the crowded Western Conference at 28-22.
They'll part ways with Mann, 28, who they drafted in the second round back in 2019. In 37 games this year, he's averaging 6.0 points and 2.9 rebounds per game while logging 19.8 minutes per contest. He could find more opportunities to see the court in Atlanta. Hyland, 24 and a former first-round pick, is averaging 7.2 points across 20 games. The Hawks will be his third team in four seasons in the NBA.
Both teams are still in the mix for the postseason, though the Hawks may be more likely to compete for a play-in spot. The two sides beat the buzzer with this last-minute trade at the deadline.