Colin Cowherd Is Still Finding Ways to Belittle Jayson Tatum
Colin Cowherd is not a fan of Jayson Tatum.
After the Boston Celtics' star told Michael Lee of The Washington Post that he feels underrepresented in the "Face of the NBA" conversation, Cowherd went to his television and radio program to rip Tatum's stardom: "He's not in the same zip code as cool."
"You can close your eyes and there’s images with stars," he continued. “Close your eyes now and do it with Tatum. I don’t see anything! 26 a night. I don’t see anything.”
Now? After Celtics guards Derrick White and Payton Pritchard made Celtics history on Wednesday night in their win over the Trailblazers, Cowherd took the opportunity to belittle Tatum once again.
"I look at the Celtics as a great team," he said on Thursday morning. "And he's their most versatile, talented player. But he's not always their best player, and I'm not even sure if he's their lead alpha, I think Jaylen Brown is. Last night's a great example. Three Celtics were out. Jrue Holiday, Porzingis, and Jayson Tatum. Payton Pritchard scored 43 and Derrick White scored 41. That's what makes the Celtics great."
"It's not Tatum," he continued. "It's the team."
Said Celtics team is 44-18 through 62 games this season and will welcome the Philadelphia 76ers to Boston's TD Garden on Thursday night.
Tatum is expected to be in the lineup. We'll wait and see if—like he has all year—he leads them in points, rebounds, and assists on the night.