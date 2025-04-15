Colin Cowherd Offers Sobering Look at Ceiling for Warriors Entering NBA Playoffs
The Golden State Warriors' goal of avoiding the NBA's Play-In Tournament went by the wayside and they will have to play Tuesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies in order to begin what would be an improbable, but not inconceivable run to another NBA Finals. A veteran team could really benefit from having some fresh young legs out there but Jonathan Kuminga did not play in the Warriors's season-ending loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, which left them in this unfortunate position.
And Colin Cowherd thinks that's a major problem holding Golden State back.
"Young guys, squirrely guys or immature guys don't fit here," he said on his show Monday. "If Kuminga gave you 21 a night and could play at the same time as Steph, Draymond, Butler, he'd be on the floor. But it tells you what Kerr thinks of Kuminga and what he thought of Wiseman and Jordan Poole.
"If you look at the history of the dynasty it's very much like the Patriots," Cowherd continued. "Brady and Steph, one overwhelming, transcendent superstar. You can bring the old guys in here and it works. So it looks like the ceiling is very apparent for the Warriors."
None of this is particularly revelatory as everyone sort of understands that if the Warriors are going to do anything special it will require Curry and Draymond Green to be energized and at that special championship level for over a month. It's a tough sell but Curry is the ultimate wildcard because he's unguardable if he's locked in.