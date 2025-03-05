Common Tries, Fails to Protect Jennifer Hudson While Sitting Courtside at Knicks Game
Usually, when celebrities sit courtside at the NBA game, they appear on the Jumbotron and/or telecast while remaining non-participants in the action.
That was not the case Tuesday evening at Madison Square Garden.
On Tuesday, musicians Common and Jennifer Hudson were thrust into the spotlight during the New York Knicks' game against the Golden State Warriors. With 10:46 left in the second quarter, Knicks guard Miles "Deuce" McBride landed on Hudson while pursuing a loose ball out of bounds.
Common stuck his hand up in an apparent attempt to protect Hudson—only to hit her in the face just before McBride trucked her.
The two entertainers met in 2022 while filming the movie Breathe, and confirmed their relationship in 2024.
Common is a three-time Grammy winner, an Academy Award winner and an Emmy winner, while Hudson is a Daytime Emmy winner, a two-time Grammy winner, an Academy Award winner, and a Tony Award winner.