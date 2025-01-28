Conor McGregor Stops By Bucks Bench to Size Up Brook Lopez in the Middle of a Game
Conor McGregor was on a business trip to Utah this week, but all work and no play probably makes the former UFC champion unhappy so he decided to take in a local sporting event which is how he found himself courtside as the Jazz hosted the Milwaukee Bucks.
During the second quarter McGregor was walking around court-side. His trip included walking on the floor and in front of the Bucks' bench—both of which are probably no-no's for normal people. Instead of hurrying to his seat as play continued after a Damian Lillard free throw, McGregor stopped, turned around and walked up to Milwaukee's 7'1" center Brook Lopez who was as tall seated as McGregor was standing. McGregor asked him to stand up and, well, turns out the 16-inch height difference is very noticeable.
Since there was a basketball game going on, the braodcast went back to the action before the camera person had a chance to zoom out enough for both athletes' heads were in the same frame.
Lopez discussed the meeting in the locker room after the game, explaining that it went down exactly how it looked.
"He asked me how tall I was," said Lopez. "I let him know. He asked me to stand up and I did. And I knew at that point once I got up I had had to size him up. You know, I had to do a little something. I’ve seen the face-offs before so I had to do my part."
Maybe if the two ever meet again they can discuss their issues wish mascots. While McGregor greeted the Jazz bear as a friend last night, he did once send the Miami Heat mascot to the hospital during the NBA Finals.
Considering Brook Lopez's brother Robin has a longstanding feud with mascots they must have a lot to discuss about either an escalation of force or perhaps maybe even the concept of restraint.