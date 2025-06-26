Cooper Flagg Addresses Baseless Conspiracy Regarding No. 1 Pick in Draft
Cooper Flagg is now officially a Dallas Maverick as the team made the anticipated decision to select him first overall in Wednesday night's NBA draft. The franchise needed a win after making the surprising decision to deal Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers and many fans, absent any absence, are under the impression there was some funny business involved in getting the Mavs another bite at the apple.
After Flagg had his name called, he conducted a media session with reporters in which one inquiring mind got his thoughts on the matter. His reaction? No reaction.
"No," he said. "I don't know what to say about that. I have no insider information, if that's what you're looking for. I just feel blessed for the way it all worked out."
That's the answer of a seasoned pro right there and he's yet to even play a preseason game. Future is bright for this kid.