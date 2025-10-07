Cooper Flagg and Anthony Davis Had Mavs Fans Pumped Up With Preseason Highlight
The Mavericks started their preseason schedule Monday, which meant the first time seeing star big man Anthony Davis and No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg on the floor together. They wasted little time putting on a show.
As the Mavs took on the defending champion Thunder at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Flagg and Davis put together an awesome two-way highlight just over one minute into the game. Flagg swatted a shot at the rim which sent Dallas in transition after D'Angelo Russell rebounded the ball. Just beyond the three-point line, Russell sent a lob toward a driving Davis for a monster finish.
Sure, it's just preseason, but this is a magnificent highlight no matter the circumstance:
Mavs fans and the rest of the NBA world couldn't get enough:
After a tumultuous season last year highlighted by the shocking Luka Dončić trade that returned Davis, Dallas saw incredible lottery luck to win the Flagg sweepstakes in June's NBA draft. They have three more preseason games before their regular-season slate starts, highlighted by a finale against Dončić and the Lakers in Las Vegas.
Their first regular-season game comes Oct. 22 at home in an exciting contest against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. The Mavs will be without star guard Kyrie Irving after he tore his ACL in March.