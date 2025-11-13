Cooper Flagg Gives First Comments on Mavericks Firing Nico Harrison
The Mavericks lost their ninth game of the year on Wednesday night, a 123–114 defeat to the Suns. But the vibes were much better at American Airlines Center as it was the first home game after Dallas fired GM Nico Harrison, the man who will forever be known for trading Luka Dončić. The trade from last January cast such a pall over the team that Mavericks’ games in Dallas barely felt like home contests, with fans chanting for Harrison’s dismissal during key moments.
Now Harrison is gone and it will take a while to undo the damage he did, both to the roster and to the psyche of the fanbase. Thanks to the franchise’s outrageous stroke of luck during the draft lottery last summer, Cooper Flagg is there to help on both fronts. The exciting young rookie has struggled out of the gate to begin his first NBA season, a struggle likely exacerbated by a shoulder issue he’s been battling. But the flashes of his immense potential are on display every night for Mavs fans.
After Wednesday’s loss in which Flagg had 16 points, six rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals, he was asked about the Harrison dismissal. Flagg gave his first public comments on the situation but kept it fairly standard.
“For me, it’s about basketball,” Flagg said when asked for his reaction about the news. “Obviously I didn’t have an incredibly long relationship with Nico. But from what I knew, he seemed like a great guy and we had a really solid relationship. At the end of the day I’m here to play basketball and whatever goes on above me, is above me. I can’t worry about it too much. Just going to keep trying to show up and be who I am.”
A safe answer from the young hooper. But there’s not much else to say. Harrison’s notorious Dončić trade happened while Flagg was still at Duke and he spent all of five months working under Harrison until he was fired. Not a lot of time to build any sort of meaningful relationship that would lead to Flagg expressing a strong opinion on ownership’s decision to fire Harrison.
Flagg is now the face of the Mavericks’ post-Harrison rebuild. His potential suggests he’s up for the challenge, but the hard part is delivering. He’ll endeavor to do so over the course of the year, starting with his next game against the Trail Blazers on Sunday.