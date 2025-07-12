Cooper Flagg Redeems Himself With Strong Second Summer League Performance
The No. 1 pick in the NBA draft Cooper Flagg called his Summer League debut performance on Thursday "one of the worst games" in his basketball career.
The Dallas Mavericks rookie flipped the narrative on Saturday during his second Summer League performance vs. the San Antonio Spurs. He posted 31 points in just 31 minutes played, along with four rebounds. He shot three three-pointers, too.
Talk about making a statement early in his NBA career, even if it's before his official rookie season.
Flagg and the Mavericks faced the No. 2 pick Dylan Harper and the Spurs in the contest. Harper played 19 minutes and posted 16 points and six rebounds, another strong performance from a rookie.
Flagg's next Summer League game will take place on Monday, July 14 against the Charlotte Hornets. He will face his former Duke teammate Kon Knueppel, who was drafted No. 4 by the Hornets last month.