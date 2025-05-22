Crowd Video of Tyrese Haliburton’s Shot Shows How Sad MSG Got After Wild Bounce
The Indiana Pacers stunned everyone by mounting a miraculous comeback against the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. That tends to happen when a team accomplishes something the previous 1,414 teams who found themselves in a similar position failed to accomplish. It's something that no one watching from home could possibly predict, punctuated by Tyrese Haliburton knocking a buzzer-beater to send things to overtime. But the Pacers saved the worst surprise for Knicks fans in attendance at Madison Square Garden, who believed his last-second heave had missed the mark before dropping through the hoop.
Check out this video shot by one of those fans:
The range of emotions that building experienced on Wednesday night is impressive. The range of emotions in just the perilous few moments after Haliburton's shot hit the back rim is about as intense as they come. One doesn't often hear cheers turn into groans or complete silence that immediately.
Of course, fans were then given a brief reprieve as what looked to be a game-winning three turned out to be a game-extending two. New York quickly took a lead in overtime before ultimately surrendering the game and home-court advantage, only furthering the roller coaster ride for Knicks supporters.
Some of these same people will be back Friday night for Game 2, desperately wanting to cleanse the memory of having victory evaporate into defeat.