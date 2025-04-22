Damian Lillard Announces Bucks Return After Month-Long Absence
The Milwaukee Bucks may be staring down the prospect of a 2–0 hole against the Indiana Pacers Tuesday evening—but help is on the way.
Bucks guard Damian Lillard intends to play in Game 2, he told reporters Tuesday morning, via Eric Nehm of The Athletic. Lillard, 34, has not played since March 18 against the Golden State Warriors.
The nine-time All-Star was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf on March 25, and was believed to be sidelined indefinitely. He made a quick recovery and has been ramping up to basketball activity.
Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game this season.
Sans Lillard, Milwaukee lost the opener of its first-round playoff series 117–98 Saturday despite a 36-point effort from forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Lillard is a 26.1 point-per-game playoff scorer lifetime—a greater number than his regular-season average—and has topped 30 points per game in each of his last two postseason runs.