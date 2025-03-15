Dante Exum Suffers Broken Bone in Left Hand, Out Indefinitely
The Dallas Mavericks' nightmare season continued on Friday night as the team got blown out by the Houston Rockets and lost Dante Exum with a broken hand.
The Rockets beat the short-handed Mavericks, 133-96. Exum started and played seven minutes before he subbed out and headed straight to the locker room with a trainer. Not long after, ESPN's Shams Charania tweeted that Exum had suffered a broken bone in his hand and would be out indefinitely.
With Luka Doncic traded and a number of other players injured, Exum has started 11 of the 17 games he has appeared in this season. He missed the first 48 games of the season after having wrist surgery.
Here's video of Exum's exit.
With about four weeks remaining in the season and the Mavericks currently sitting in 10th place, it seems unlikely that Exum will return this season.