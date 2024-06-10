Darvin Ham Lands New NBA Job After Being Fired by Lakers
Former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has landed on his feet in the NBA after he was dismissed by Los Angeles following their first round playoff exit at the hands of the Denver Nuggets.
Ham has agreed to return to the Milwaukee Bucks as an assistant coach to Doc Rivers, league sources told Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Ham, 50, spent the last two seasons with the Lakers, whom he guided to two consecutive playoff appearances and a run to the Western Conference finals in 2022-23, compiling a 90-74 record. Prior to his Lakers tenure, Ham was an assistant coach for the Bucks on head coach Mike Budenholzer's staff from '18 to '21, the year Milwaukee won its first NBA championship since 1971.
Now, Ham joins a Bucks team coached by Doc Rivers and is coming off of a 49-win season.