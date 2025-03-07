De'Aaron Fox Gives Emphatic Denial of Rumored 'List' of Preferred Trade Destinations
De'Aaron Fox returns to Sacramento tonight to take on the team that drafted him with the No. 5 pick in the 2017 NBA draft. Fox spent the first eight and a half years with the Kings before he finally demanded a trade following the firing of head coach Mike Brown.
Fox explained in an interview that he couldn't play for another coach in Sacramento, having already been through multiple coaching changes during his time with the Kings.
He also denied the report that he had a preferred list of teams where he wanted to be traded. According to Fox, it was only San Antonio, and he didn't feel bad about forcing the team's hand. Via ESPN:
"There was no f---ing list," Fox said. "There was one team. I wanted to go to San Antonio. So, a lot of people are mad at me, saying I handcuffed the team by giving them a destination. Well, this is my career. If anybody else is in my position, you'd do the same thing. It's not my job to help build your team. I'm not about to just go where they want me to go. I wanted to have a destination."
The Spurs are just 4-8 since they acquired Fox, but they lost Victor Wembanyama for the season nearly two weeks ago. The team is optimistic that Wemby will be back next season and with Fox where he wants to be,
