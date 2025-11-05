Deandre Ayton Likens Victor Wembanyama to Apt Movie Character Ahead of Spurs Matchup
Deandre Ayton knows Victor Wembanyama is special.
On Wednesday, the Lakers’ center was asked about his upcoming matchup with the Spurs’ young superstar, and he came up with a pretty spot-on comparison for Wembanyama.
"It's like playing against the Monstars,” Ayton said. “He’s unbelievable. Truly a once-in-a-generation player. He can do everything... It takes a whole team to guard him. That’s the fun part about it, we’re having everyone involved and not really leaving no man on an island with him. That’s where he finds his green lights and his open spaces to really shoot over guys or manipulate the game with his size.”
Anytime you compare a player to the villains from Space Jam, you have a ton of respect for them.
Ayton added that the Lakers changed some things in their defense to make it so he will be the focal point of defending Wembanyama down low every time. That will allow the team’s guards to harass the 7’4” star when he dribbles.
Victor Wembanyama’s stats during the 2025-26 season
Wembanyama has been unbelievable in San Antonio’s 5-1 start. Through six games, the 21-year-old is averaging career highs in points (26.7), rebounds (13.7), blocks (4.7), steals (1.3), and field goal percentage (52.7%), while adding 3.2 assists per game.
There is genuinely no one like Wembanyama in the NBA. His unique combination of size, skill, and athleticism makes him a phenomenon. The Spurs have followed his lead and look like a contender in the Western Conference this season, coming into their matchup against Los Angeles with a 5-1 record. Reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle has stepped up his game, as has Devin Vassell. Rookie Dylan Harper suffered a calf injury, but looked like a budding star in his own right. On top of that, All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox has yet to play this season due to a hamstring injury.
San Antonio is building its own version of the Monstars, with Wembanyama at the center of everything.
Dendre Ayton is having a hot start for the Lakers
While Wembanyama is dominating the NBA, Ayton is quietly having a nice bounce-back season in his first year with the Lakers. Through seven games, the former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 16.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game. He’s also shooting a career-best 65.1% from the field.
Ayton signed a two-year, $16.8 million deal with L.A. this offseason following two disappointing years with the Trail Blazers. He is attempting to get his career back on track with the Lakers, and so far looks to be doing that.
If Ayton can slow down Wembanyama on Wednesday night, it will go a long way to proving he’s back.