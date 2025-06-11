DeMarcus Cousins Gets Huge Punishment After Ugly Confrontation With Fan
Former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins has been suspended for the rest of the season by the Puerto Rican Professional Basketball League and also fined for his altercation with a fan seated courtside earlier this week.
Video of the incident shows Cousins in a heated verbal exchange with the fan before it turned physical.
The league cited a "disqualifying foul, a technical foul, and acts that incite violence or provocation" in its decision to sideline Cousins for the rest of the year.
Cousins played 11 NBA seasons—his last three years ago—and averaged 19.6 points and 10.2 rebounds throughout his productive career that led to four All-Star nods and two All-NBA teams.
During his time in the NBA he was no stranger to a technical foul and confrontations but nothing that ever came close to the level seen here.