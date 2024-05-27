Dereck Lively II Exits Mavs-Wolves Game 3 After Taking Knee to Head
Dallas Mavericks rookie Dereck Lively II exited Sunday's Game 3 against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second quarter after he took a big hit from Karl-Anthony Towns while fighting for a rebound.
Lively could be seen falling backwards to the ground while attempting to win position underneath the basket. As he fell, the back of his head made direct contact with the incoming knee of Karl-Anthony Towns.
Lively spent several minutes on the ground while trainers examined him, and he was clutching at the back of his head while visibly in pain. He was eventually able to get to his feet and slowly walk off the court toward the locker room, appearing to be a bit dazed.
The Mavericks' rookie will enter the concussion protocol as the team looks to ensure he didn't sustain a significant head injury on the play.
It wasn't the first time Sunday evening that Lively had come away worse for the wear after an exchange with the knee of Towns. Minnesota's big man accidentally kneed Lively in the groin while driving to the basket during the first quarter in what was another painful moment for the 20-year-old.
Dallas should provide an update on Lively's status as the game progresses, but given the nature of the contact with Towns's knee, it's certainly possible he's done for the evening.