Derik Queen Made Sure to Update His LinkedIn After Being Drafted By Pelicans

Derik Queen looked very professional prior to being drafted.
Some players' first instinct upon being drafted is to cry, scream, smile, or even pick up the commissioner of the league. Derik Queen's, however, was different.

After being selected with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft by the Atlanta Hawks and later traded to New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, one of the first things the former Maryland Terrapin did was updated his LinkedIn profile with his new profession.

"I'm happy to share that I'm starting a new position as a Professional Basketball Player at New Orleans Pelicans!" read Queen's post. "Can't wait to touch down in New Orleans and meet the fans!"

New Orleans' selection of Queen was met with plenty of scrutiny as they had to trade up 10 spots using a 2025 first-round pick to do so. The Ringer's Bill Simmons called the move "one of the five dumbest trades of this decade."

We'll ultimately have to wait and see if it works out. If it doesn't? Queen's connections will likely know about it with an #OpenToWork profile picture.

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

