Derrick White Hit in Head During Altercation At Colorado-Colorado State Game
Derrick White went to watch his college football team play a rivalry game and got far more than he was looking for.
According to video obtained by TMZ, White was hit in the face as the result of an altercation during Colorado's matchup with Colorado State on Saturday. White appeared to be in a verbal confrontation with a man wearing Colorado State colors, who then hit the Boston Celtics guard in the face with the back of his first. It sent White's hat flying off. White was pulled away and held back from the man who hit him after trying to respond.
Video is below.
White went to Colorado and was there to cheer on his Buffaloes as they faced their in-state rival. It was a road game for Colorado, so White was going into enemy territory. That said, I highly doubt he thought that's how the night would go.
The 30-year-old guard has had a great few months. He helped lead the Celtics to an NBA title in June, signed a four-year, $125.9 million contract extension with Boston on July 1, and won a gold medal as a member of Team USA in late August. Getting hit in the head at a football game doesn't exactly fit with that run of success.
White had the last laugh as Colorado thoroughly dominated Colorado State 28–9.