Derrick White Called Coach Joe Mazzulla a 'Sicko' After Celtics' Game 3 Win
The Boston Celtics had a little scare in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. After a Derrick White three-pointer put Boston up 91-70 with 11:07 remaining in the fourth quarter the Dallas Mavericks went on a 22-2 run to make it a one-point game with 3:37 left in regulation. It must have felt like watching a train crash in slow motion for everyone in Boston, but according to White, there's one person might have enjoyed it: head coach Joe Mazzulla.
White, who had 16 points, five rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots, talked to the press after the game and was asked about how Mazzulla acted down the stretch as the lead disappeared. As Mazzulla said before the game, “The closer you think you are to beating someone, the closer you are to getting your ass kicked." White confirmed that Mazzulla probably enjoyed it because it would allow him to keep telling the team that they have to stay focused.
"Yeah, Joe is consistent the whole time," said White. " And I mean, he's probably so happy that it happened like that so he can just continue to tell us that. He just stays consistent. He just makes the right calls and we trust him completely. Yeah. Seemed pretty true today."
Asked a followup about whether Mazzulla was really enjoying it White said, "He's a sicko, so probably."
The ultimate compliment for any coach. With a 3-0 lead in the Finals, Mazzulla currently has a 121-43 record in the regular season and won 26 of the first 37 postseason games he's coached. Whatever he's saying or doing, it seems to be working. No matter how sick in the head he may seem.