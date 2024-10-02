SI

Details of Karl-Anthony Towns Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Now Finalized

The Hornets reportedly joined the Knicks and Timberwolves to help push the three-team trade over the finish line.

Towns is headed to the Knicks after spending the first nine years of his career with the Timberwolves.
The New York Knicks are one step close to finalizing their massive blockbuster trade for Karl-Anthony Towns.

The agreed-upon details of the deal have now been reported, though it is not yet official. The details come via ESPN's Bobby Marks.

The Knicks will receive Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves and the draft rights to James Nnaji from the Charlotte Hornets.

The Timberwolves will receive Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and Keita Bates-Diop from the Knicks, as well as a top-13 protected first-round pick that originally belonged to the Detroit Pistons.

The Hornets will get second round picks in 2025, 2026 and 2023, plus DaQuan Jeffreis, Charlie Brown Jr. and Darius Washington all from the Knicks via sign-and-trade. They will also get $7.2 million in cash.

It's worth noting the first-rounder Minnesota will receive is top-13 protected in 2025, top-11 protected in 2026 and top-nine protected in 2027. It will turn into a 2027 second-rounder if not conveyed in 2025, 2026 or 2027. Given the strength of the Knicks, it would seem likely to be a second-round pick in the end.

