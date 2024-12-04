Devin Booker Becomes Second Suns Player in History to Reach Scoring Milestone
Devin Booker became just the second Phoenix Suns star to ever reach 15,000 career points with the team on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old guard hit this milestone pretty quickly in Tuesday night's game vs. the San Antonio Spurs. Booker scored the first basket of the game in the first 23 seconds, a jumper that allowed him to reach the scoring total. He needed just one point to hit the milestone entering Tuesday's game.
When the game paused about a minute later, Footprint Center announced Booker's achievement to the whole crowd, who bellowed in cheers for their star player. Booker's Suns teammate Kevin Durant even came over to him and hugged him to celebrate his milestone.
The only other Suns player to hit this scoring total with the team was Walter Davis, who played for the Suns from 1977 to '88.
Booker was drafted by the Suns in the first round of the 2015 NBA draft and has remained in Phoenix for his entire career thus far. With a team that's seen a lot of roster turnover in recent years, including the additions of Durant and Bradley Beal, for example, Booker has remained a constant force on the Suns.
And, he will continue to add to his scoring total. Davis holds the franchise scoring record with 15,666 points, so it's likely, barring injury, that Booker will break that record this season.