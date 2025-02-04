Devin Booker Becomes Suns' All-Time Leading Scorer
Devin Booker officially stands alone in Phoenix Suns history.
Booker made franchise history on Monday night during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers, when he became the Suns' all-time leading scorer after draining a three-pointer during the third quarter.
Booker's long ball gave him 15,668 points for his career, surpassing the late, great Walter Davis for the most points in franchise history. Davis had held the mark for Phoenix since his final season with the team in 1988, having played 11 years of his Hall-of-Fame career for the organization from 1977 to '88. Now, he vacates the throne for Booker, who is in the midst of his 10th season in the NBA.
It took Davis 766 games to score 15,666 points for the team, while Booker surpassed his mark during career game No. 642.
Behind Booker and Davis on the franchise's all-time leaderboard for scoring include some notable stars such as Kevin Johnson, Steve Nash, Shawn Marion, Amar'e Stoudemire, and more.
Booker, 28, has been one of the NBA's most bonafide scoring threats since his sophomore season back in 2016-17 when he averaged 22.8 points per game. He's scored 25 or more points per night every year since and is enjoying another strong campaign in 2024-25.