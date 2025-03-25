Devin Booker Had Simple Reason for Giving Kevin Durant the Ball in Tight Win vs. Bucks
The middling Phoenix Suns survived near defeat at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night, notching a tight 108–106 victory that would have gone into overtime were it not for a clutch bucket from guard Devin Booker.
But although Booker was the one to call game, the Suns were overall carried by a 38-point masterclass from Kevin Durant, who also dropped a very important go-ahead three late in the fourth.
After the team lost a seven-point buffer with five minutes left, Suns players collectively called for Durant to get the ball, and, of course, the 36-year-old forward delivered. With the team down by two and roughly 30 seconds on the clock, Durant got to the top of the key and sunk a gorgeous three-pointer to give his team a momentary lead.
Asked after the fact why they wanted KD to have the ball—"Was that more about the two-for-one, or more about he just hadn't gotten a shot in a while and that was the way you wanted the offense to go?"—Book had a hilariously simple four-word reply: "Just a reliable source," the guard said, referring to Durant, who cracked a smile right next to him.
Watch that below:
Booker is right—Durant really is a reliable option. The future Hall of Famer is shooting 42.6% from behind the arc this season, plus 52.8% from the field (22nd in the league).
In addition to his 38 points, KD also recorded eight rebounds and five assists. Booker, meanwhile, dropped a still-impressive double-double, with 19-points, seven rebounds, and 12 assists.
The 35–37 Suns, now on a four-game winning streak, will next take on the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.