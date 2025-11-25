Dillon Brooks Calls Out Referees, Rockets: ‘Felt Like I Was in a FIBA Game'
The Rockets beat the Suns, 114-92, on Monday night. Both teams were called for 20 fouls and the Suns took two more free throws than the Rockets.
While the box score may tell one story, Phoenix's Dillon Brooks told another. After the game he was very critical of the referees without specifically mentioning the referees. Instead he just pointed out that the Rockets got away with everything while his team couldn't do anything without a whistle. It was so bad he had to compare it to international basketball.
"I've never seen so many flops being rewarded on the other side," said Brooks. "It honestly felt like I was in a FIBA game. Like, playing basketball in FIBA where you just get rewarded for flopping. And that killed every single run we had. Couldn't be physical, but the Rockets were physical. Grabbing and holding. And when we tried to do it there was calls right away."
One example of a call Brooks probably didn't agree with was this one in the second quarter when he shoulder-checked Steven Adams and sent the big man flying. Adams probably embellished the contact a big, but Brooks definitely leaned into the contact. After review officials decided it was still just a common foul.
The really amusing part of this is that Ime Udoka walked out onto the floor and appeared to think about bumping Brooks himself. Instead he just glared at him and then broke out into laughter before walking away.
With Brooks spending last season with Udoka, Adams and the Rockets, they are the opponents most used to how he plays the game. Another team might have lost their composure, but they're still close enough to Brooks to know that if you're on his team, you kind of enjoy that stuff.
More NBA on Sports Illustrated