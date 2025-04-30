SI

Doc Rivers Identifies Biggest Defensive Mistake in Bucks’ Overtime Collapse to Pacers

The Milwaukee Bucks had their season come to an unceremonious end after a disastrous finish against the Pacers.

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers calls a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers in Game 4.
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers calls a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers in Game 4.
The Milwaukee Bucks saw their season come to a shocking end on Tuesday night, falling apart against the Indiana Pacers in the final minute of overtime.

The Pacers ended the game on an 8-0 run over the final 40 seconds of action, securing a win in the game and the series to punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

After the game, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers was asked about the team’s late-game struggles. While there were problems all across the final minute, especially turnovers that ultimately swung the game, Rivers identified one play as the biggest mistake his team made down the stretch.

“I thought the biggest play of the game, it was a defensive mistake, but it was Nembhard’s three,” Rivers said. “I thought that was the single biggest play, because that gave them hope again. That was a defensive mistake.”

The play Rivers is referring to was the first three points of the Pacers’ eight-point rally to end overtime. With the Bucks up seven and just 40 seconds to play, the defense got caught sleeping, and Andrew Nembhard was able to get off a pretty easy three.

Before the three, ESPN had the Bucks at a 97.9% win probability. It was all downhill from there.

