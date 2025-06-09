Don Nelson Rips Mavs While Wearing Special Shoes to Protest Luka Doncic Trade at Finals
Don Nelson is an NBA legend, a Hall of Famer who ranks second all-time in head coaching wins. He was both coach and GM for the Dallas Mavericks for eight years during the early Dirk Nowitzki years, and it turns out he does not approve of the Luka Doncic trade.
Attending Game 2 of the NBA Finals in Oklahoma City to receive the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement award, Nelson spoke to media and revealed he was wearing Doncic's new Nike shoes in protest of the trade. He also took a few moments to rip the Mavs for the decision they made to send the superstar to the Los Angeles Lakers.
"I want everybody to know I'm wearing Luka's shoes, his new shoes from Nike," Nelson said. "I'm wearing them in protest (of the trade) from Dallas. I think it was a tremendous mistake by the Dallas franchise to trade him and I want everybody to know that."
Even at the NBA Finals, featuring two times that have zero relation to the Mavericks or Doncic, Nico Harrison cannot escape the criticism. Nelson is notorious at this point for avoiding the spotlight however possible, but still felt the need to call out the Mavs when in front of a microphone.
The Doncic trade is a specter that will haunt the franchise forever no matter what happens. Nelson's pointed comments serve as a reminder of that.