Donovan Mitchell Breaks Michael Jordan Playoff Record in Game 1 Despite Cavs Loss
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers kicked off the second round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, playing Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Rocket Arena. The visiting side proved victorious, as Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers to an upset 121-112 victory, stealing home court advantage from a Cavs side missing Darius Garland.
Cleveland superstar Donovan Mitchell still has something to celebrate from the defeat, though. With a 33-point night, Mitchell broke a longstanding Michael Jordan playoff record.
Sunday night's performance marked Mitchell's eighth straight Game 1 with 30 points or more. It breaks a tie with Jordan, who had two separate streaks of seven consecutive Game 1 outings with 30-plus points.
Holding such a record demonstrates an incredible display of scoring consistency and generally high levels of play. It's one thing to even play that many postseason series—putting up those kinds of point totals in each and every one is remarkable.
Mitchell would undoubtedly trade the record for a win, but as far as consolation prizes go, replacing Jordan's name in the record books isn't too bad.