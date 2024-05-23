Donovan Mitchell's Cavs Future Played Part in Decision to Fire Bickerstaff, per Report
The Cleveland Cavaliers fired coach J.B. Bickerstaff on Thursday morning, posing even more of a question about guard Donovan Mitchell's future with the team.
Mitchell still has one year left on his contract, but there's already been discussions that he could be traded this offseason. But, now with a new coach heading to Cleveland, the team will likely be doing whatever it can to keep five-time All-Star.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst joined 800 ESPN Cleveland after the Bickerstaff news to explain why Cavaliers fans might be able to feel more confident about keeping Mitchell now.
"The Cavs in part of their analysis here felt that, I think, keeping J.B. would not have been an asset in re-signing Donovan," Windhorst said. "But I also do not think that Donovan will want to be involved in the coaching search. It's a tricky thing to want."
The 2023-24 season was just the second for Mitchell with the Cavaliers. He was traded from the Utah Jazz in a blockbuster back in 2022. In 55 games this season, Mitchell averaged 26.6 points, 6.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.
The Cavaliers lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the NBA playoffs earlier this month.