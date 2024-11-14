Donovan Mitchell Offers Funny Apology After Nearly Posting Triple-Double in Cavs' Win
On Wednesday, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell pushed all the right buttons in his team's 114–106 win over the Philadelphia 76ers ... except for one.
Mitchell scored 23 points, pulled down 13 rebounds, and dished out nine assists, leaving him one dime shy of his first career triple-double. With less than two minutes to go and the Cavaliers nursing a seven-point lead, Mitchell drove aggressively to the basket—only to pass out of a wide-open look to center Evan Mobley in the corner.
In his postgame interview, Mitchell laughed and apologized to Cleveland fans for his attempt to stat-pad.
"Cavs fans, I'm sorry, I should've put the game away earlier," Mitchell said. "That was a selifsh moment, I ain't gonna lie. That's on me. I haven't had one in my career, almost lost us the game doing that. That was a selfish moment, it won't happen again, and I apologize."
Here, via Tony Pesta of Fear the Sword, is a video of Mitchell's ill-fated pass.
Guard Darius Garland chuckled when asked about Mitchell's moment postgame.
At 13-0, the Cavaliers are off to the NBA's best start in nine years.