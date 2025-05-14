Donovan Mitchell Was Profanely Honest While Discussing Cleveland’s Playoff Loss
The Cleveland Cavaliers were eliminated from the playoffs on Tuesday night. After entering the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, they lost to the No. 4 Indiana Pacers in just five games.
After the game, Cavaliers' star Donovan Mitchell was brutally honest about the disappointment he felt, saying that he knew the press was going to be very critical, but promised the Cavs would use it as fuel.
"Getting beat down like this and y'all are gonna write some sh-- about us man," Mitchell said. "And that's gonna be fuel. Fuel for everybody. Y’all gonna say a lot of sh--. Y'all are. And that's what it takes. I've been here. So, I understand, we understand and we just gotta use it for fuel for next year."
"Y'all gonna write us the f--- off man," Mitchell continued. "But we'll be back. We let the city down. We let each other down. We'll be back."
Unfortunately for Mitchell, he knows what he's talking about. Despite averaging approximately 28 points, five rebounds and five assists per game in the postseason, he's never been able to get out of the second round.