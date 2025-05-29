Doris Burke Calls Out Julius Randle's Bad Body Language After Turnover
In sports, body language can sometimes speak volumes about a team.
And ESPN color analyst Doris Burke was not a fan of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle's body language during a forgettable first quarter for Minnesota in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.
With 6:21 remaining in the first quarter, Randle was dribbling the ball at the top of the key when Thunder guard Alex Caruso swiped the ball from him. As Caruso secured the ball and dribbled up court with teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in tow, a disgusted Randle opted not to head back on defense, drawing the ire of Burke.
"And Julius right away puts his head down and doesn't react to get back defensively," Burke said. "Just watch this reaction. He's disgusted but meanwhile, your team is trying to defend a live ball turnover."
To be fair, it's not clear how much the slower Randle would have been able to do defensively to stop Caruso and the 2024-25 NBA MVP on a fast break. Nevetheless, Burke has a point.
It wasn't a good look from Randle, one of the leaders of the Timberwolves. Minnesota trailed by 17 at the end of the first quarter and things have only gotten worse since.