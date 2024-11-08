Grizzlies' Zach Edey Shines In Back-To-Back Games
After a struggling start to the season — shooting 58.0% from the field and averaging just 18.3 minutes through the first seven games, thanks to 6.5 fouls per 36 minutes — Zach Edey has gotten better acclimated to the NBA and has really picked up his level of play the past two games. In nearly 22 minutes per game, he's averaged 16.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and two blocks per game on 82.4% shooting during this span, all while fouling under three times per 36 minutes.
That includes a monster night versus the Brooklyn Nets, where Edey saw his breakout performance. He posted 25 points, 12 rebounds, and four blocks in less than 30 minutes against an all-defensive level big in Nicolas Claxton... and had this massive sequence in the third where he blocked a shot and then walked into an effortless transition three.
Edey followed that night up with a quieter but still productive night against the Los Angeles Lakers. In 15 minutes, he put up an impressive eight points and seven rebounds, but turned the ball over three times with no assists. Decision-making has been a consistent problem for Edey through nine games, posting a 1.1-to-3.3 assist-to-turnover ratio. He simply has to be better as a processor if he wants to see legitimate minutes on a Memphis Grizzlies team with playoff aspirations.
