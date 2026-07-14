NBA Summer League Winner Market Gives Hawks Commanding lead on Kalshi

Some take it more seriously than others, but the NBA Summer League has a clear frontrunner in the Atlanta Hawks, who sit far ahead on Kalshi to win this Summer’s tournament.

Atlanta entered the market as a contender at 15% on Kalshi’s NBA board before jumping 23% to 38% at the time of writing. At Atlanta’s 38% trading price, $10 would profit $16.58 if they win.

NBA Summer League Champion - Kalshi

Atlanta Hawks 38%

Golden State Warriors 15%

Washington Wizards 12%

Philadelphia 76ers 10%

Brooklyn Nets 6%

Los Angeles Lakers 1%

Only the top four teams of the initial 30 move on to the semifinal round. It goes based on win/loss records and point margins. As it sits, there are five undefeated teams to this point, including the Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, and Washington Wizards. Tiebreakers come down to point differential.

Atlanta leading the charge

The Atlanta Hawks are the team to beat in the Summer League to this point, averaging 92.7 ppg and a top-5 defense, allowing 77.3 ppg for a +15.4 point margin.

Despite Atlanta shutting down its two first-round rookies, Kingston Flemings and Zuby Ejiofor, for the remainder of the NBA Summer League, second-rounder Henri Veesaar and undrafted rookie Kobe Johnson have stolen the show.

Veesaar has proven to be a reliable stretch-five, shooting 50% from deep on his way to 11.5 ppg and 4.5 rpg. Kobe Johnson out of UCLA is one of the stars of Summer League undrafted players, averaging 19.3 ppg, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists, highlighted by a 30-point explosion in Atlanta’s last game.

Other contenders

The Golden State Warriors sit undefeated as they lead in ppg at 102.5 with a leading +18-point margin. Lottery pick Yaxel Lendeborg leads them alongside vets Will Richard and LJ Cryer.

No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa pushes the Washington Wizards, who have the fourth-highest point margin at +11.5. Dybantsa is averaging 25 ppg, 7 rpg, and 2 apg across two games.

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