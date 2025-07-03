Three Rookie Prospects to Watch in 2025 NBA Summer League Slate
Less than two weeks after the 2025 NBA Draft, a few members of the rookie class will make their debut.
The Las Vegas Summer League, which features all 30 teams in a tournament setting, begins on July 10, the California Classic and Salt Lake City Summer League kick off on July 5. These events are smaller, but still give observers an early chance to see first-year players on the court.
Of course, prospects like Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, VJ Edgecomb and other top picks will be the main attraction, but there are a few other rookies who were picked later in the first round that are worth keeping an eye on.
Here are a trio of first-year players to watch during the Summer League slate.
Kasparas Jakucionis, Miami Heat
Joining a team that made the playoffs in 2024-25, Jakucionis has the chance to be a significant piece on a Miami sqaud that should be competing for the postseaon once again.
Alongside Keshad Johnson, Pelle Larsson and Kel'el Ware, who all were on the Heat's roster as standard contracts last year, and recent two-way signing Vladislav Goldin, Jakucionis will be able to build chemistry with some of his future teammates.
Without many lead guards in South Beach, the No. 20 selection will likely see solid time on the court as a rookie in Miami, and the Summer League is observer's first chance to see the 19-year-old in action against NBA competition.
Nikola Topic, Oklahoma City Thunder
The No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Topic missed the entire 2024-25 campaign due to a torn ACL.
Now, the talented playmaker from Serbia will be inserted into the defending NBA champion's lineup as another depth piece. After spending OKC's entire title season rehabbing, Thunder general manager Sam Presti announced recently that the 6-foot-6 19-year-old will be active in the Summer League.
If Topic can add another reliable playmaker and finisher off the bench for Oklahoma City, the team could have an even deeper after its first NBA Finals trip in more than a decade.
Hugo Gonzalez, Boston Celtics
Another international prospect, Gonzalez was selected with the No. 28 overall pick in this year's class by the 2024 NBA champs.
After Jayson Tatum suffered a major injury in the Celtics' 2025 playoff run, however, Boston made multiple trades that shipped out veteran players. With Jrue Holiday gone and Tatum likely out for the season, head coach Joe Mazzulla may look to put the 19-year-old Spaniard on the court early in his career.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.