Top Rookie Performances from Sixth Day of 2026 NBA Preseason

The NBA Preseason continued on Wednesday, Oct. 7, with five contests.

Boston defeated Cleveland, Miami took down New Orleans, Brooklyn earned a win against the Philadelphia, the Knicks fell at the hands of the Wizards, Atlanta topped San Antonio and the Lakers downed the Kings.

After a few solid rookie performances across the first five nights of the NBA Preseason, the sixth night of action featured impressive performances from a few high-profile rookies, two second round picks and an undrafted free agent from the 2026 class.

While the preseason isn't a direct indicator of how the upcoming campaign will play out, it is encouraging to see young players log solid showings against other NBA players early in their careers.

Friday, Oct. 9, features two more preseason games as Chicago meets Memphis following Houston's victory against Dallas that saw top-10 pick Morez Johnson Jr. make his preseason debut. Alongside the former Wolverines' standout, fellow Mavericks' 2026 draft picks Sergio de Larrea and Tobi Lawal each had solid outings.

Rockets' rookie guard Bruce Thornton, the first pick in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft, also had an impressive preseason debut.

Here's a look at the top five performances from rookies on the sixth night of preseason action.

Tre Donaldson, Miami Heat

The undrafted two-way signee finished with 12 points, two assists, a rebound and a turnover while shooting 5-of-8 from the field and 2-of-3 from deep in a win against New Orleans.

AJ Dybantsa, Washington Wizards

The top pick in the 2026 class notched 11 points, two rebounds, two assists and four steals while shooting 5-of-11 from the field, 0-of-3 from 3-point range and 1-of-3 from the free throw line in a win against the Knicks.

The No. 8 pick scored a team-high 15 points, adding five assists, three rebounds, a turnover and three steals while shooting 6-of-8 from the field, 2-of-4 from beyond the arc and 1-of-2 from the free throw line in a win against San Antonio.

Dillon Mitchell, Boston Celtics

The No. 40 pick logged 10 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two turnovers and two steals while shooting 4-of-7 from the field, 0-of-1 from 3-point range and 2-of-4 from the free throw line in a win against the Cavaliers.

Jaron Pierre Jr., New Orleans Pelicans

The No. 58 pick tallied 12 points, a rebound, two turnovers and a block while shooting 4-of-6 from deep against Miami.