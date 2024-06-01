2024 NBA Draft: Withdrawal Deadline Takeaways
The NBA Draft is less than a month away and we are finally getting an idea of everyone who will be in the draft this year. Wednesday night was the withdrawal deadline for all NCAA players and there were a ton of prospects that elected to remain in the draft and a ton of other prospects who elected to return to college. Let’s dive into some of the biggest decisions made that night.
Johnny Furphy Remains In Draft
Furphy was the biggest named prospect that was still on the edge of either returning to Kansas for his sophomore season or remaining in the draft where he’s currently projected to be a first round pick. The 6-foot-9 Australian wasn’t found on any draft boards to start the season.
As the season moved along he showed off his impressive spot shooting, great feel for the game, open floor athleticism and team defense. He projects to be a solid role player in the NBA and has a chance to contribute right away if he’s in the right situation. The young prospect has a high floor which is why many teams are comfortable utilizing a first round pick on him.
Jonathan Mogbo Likes his Draft Positioning
Mogbo is a 6-foot-8 center that was easily one of the most productive center’s in all of college basketball last season. The San Francisco center averaged a double-double this past season while being 14th in college basketball in rebounds per game while also averaging nearly four assists per game which would make him top five in this year’s draft amongst all center’s.
Mogbo was second in division one basketball in total dunks as he only trailed the two time national player of the year, Zach Edey. It’s expected that he will have a ton of interest in the second round and will almost certainly find his way on an NBA roster next season.
Cam Christie Trusting his Intel
Cam Christie is the younger brother of Max Christie who currently plays on the Los Angeles Lakers. The younger brother Christie played this past season with Minnesota and really was nonexistent on draft boards and mock drafts until after the college season ended as scouts saw some real NBA stuff in his film.
Christie must have gotten great intel from NBA personnel as he elected to remain in the draft. The 6-foot-6 wing averaged 11 points on 39% shooting from behind the arc. The sharpshooting wing is projected to be a second round pick in this year’s draft.
Prospects Returning to College
At the deadline we got a ton of enticing prospects that elected to return to college for yet another season. Alex Karaban, the two-time NCAA national champion will return for his junior season as he looks to raise his stock even more and is looking to win his third straight national championship with a completely new squad.
Tyon Grant-Foster won a ton of people over during the month of March as he looked like an NBA level athlete while also showing real scoring chops. The 6-foot-7 wing will return to Grand Canyon with more eyes on him and playing next to Dennis Evans could help his team make the run they are looking for in the NCAA tournament next season.
Payton Sandfort was looked at as one of the best sharpshooters in the entire draft but at the last minute he elected to return to Iowa in hopes of showing scouts that he has far more to offer than just his elite shooting ability. Sandfort has a chance to be a first round selection in the 2025 NBA Draft.
